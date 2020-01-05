Day Trips To Rome: Best Ways To Visit And Experience Italian Culture

Rome is famous for not just being a historical city but also one of the most romantic cities in the world. There is a popular saying, “When in Rome do as the Romans do” but when one has finished doing everything in Rome, they take a few trips outside the city which are bound to be just as enriching. Here is a list of few best day trips from Rome:

Florence

Florence is the seat of Roman culture with fine art and beautiful Roman architecture. There are countless galleries, fashion workshops and museums that one day can spend their day going to. Uffizi Gallery is a must-visit place since it is also home to the masterpieces by Raphael, Botticelli and Caravaggio. Michelangelo’s famous David in Galleria dell’Accademia is also a popular attraction of Florence. This Renaissance heritage is just one and a half hour away from Rome by train.

Cinque Terre

Cinque Terre is one of the most picturesque locations on the coast of not just Italy but also Europe. The place is a collection of traditional village and market towns which is also a shopper’s paradise. The whole place has colourful houses and buildings making it a postcard-worthy place to visit. Cinque Terre is a four-hour journey from Rome by train.

Capri

The island of Capri lies in the Bay of Naples and is one of the luxurious gems of the country. It is a half-day boat trip with four hours each way. The place is famous for its picturesque coastline. It is also famous for its luxury and high-fashion boutiques. Places of attraction include Blue Grotto and the Faraglioni cliff, Villa San Michele and Monte Solaro. Capri is thus, one of the most famous and popular day trip spots from Rome.

