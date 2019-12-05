Rooftop Bars In Bengaluru That You Must Visit With Your Family And Friends

Bengaluru has magical evenings which makes you want to step out of your house and explore the city. And what is better than spending your night in a breezy rooftop restaurant while enjoying your drink? We’ve picked the best rooftop restaurants in town for you to head to.

Top 5 rooftop bars in Bengaluru

Ebony’

Located near Ashok Nagar, Ebony is on the top of Hotel Ivory Tower. It is a perfect place for a romantic date. The hotel is on the 13th floor giving you a view of the city’s skylines. They serve you everything from Indian to South Indian cuisine, with light music playing in the background, this place is perfect for a night out.

Bengaluru Brew works

Another hotel located near Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru brew works is on the 10th level of Prestige towers with minimal wooden décor. You can sit in the pool for a quiet time or enjoy your meal while witnessing the city’s skyline. The retro bar, set at a height, is perfect to look around for twinkling stars.

Skyye

Skyye has an open-air lounge right on the 16th floor of UB City. It has an underlit flooring and a breathtaking view of the city. Skyye will give you a spectacular experience of a rooftop bar. If you visit here later at night, you can hit the dance floor while you enjoy your drink

Hype

Hype is located at Shangri-La-Hotel in Vasanth Nagar. With flashy lights and a 360 degree view, it has a huge dance floor. It is a recently opened rooftop bar which offers snacks and old-school cocktails. This place is perfect for a date or even a night out.

Om Made Café

Om Made Café is a rooftop café that lets you refresh and relax. Located in Koramangala, Om Made Café is peaceful and serves incredible food. This is an ideal place to start your day on a weekend.

