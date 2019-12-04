5 Best Rooftop Bars In Mumbai That You Must Try With Friends Or Family

The city of Mumbai is surrounded by the Arabian Sea from all the sides. Apart from that, the lights and the hustle of the city makes it worth viewing from the top. If you want to spend the night above and enjoy the scenic view and sip a cup of drinks then look no further. Here are the best rooftop bars in Mumbai that you may want to explore now.

Dome

Decked on the rooftop of the Intercontinental hotel, this is one of the best rooftop bars in Mumbai to visit. You will get to view the sun's spectacular descent over the Marine drive. You can come early and bag some sofas on this rooftop bar. You can get a wide range of drinks including cocktails, LITs, bar snacks.

Asilo

Situated on the luxurious St Regis, Mumbai, this place is known to be one of the highest rooftop bars in Mumbai. You will get to see the amazing skyline and stunning views of the busy city. You can get to taste special grills. The drink is served in a luxurious way.

Breeze

Located on the Supreme Business Park in Powai, the place is a paradise for visitors and one of the amazing rooftop bars in Mumbai. People come here to enjoy the delicacies and the stunning views of the city. You can order vegetarian food and also Mediterranean food over here. The ambience at this place is very relaxing. You may want to visit this place after the hectic day ends.

Cafe Marina

This is known to be a hidden gem in Mumbai, which many are not aware of. It is located close to the Gateway of India. You can stand and smell the Arabian Sea. The special dishes that you must try is the kebabs; they are very famous. Also, you will get to listen to a varied type of music across the globe. You should pay a visit to one of the best rooftop bars in Mumbai.

Cafe Terra

Cafe Terra is known to be one of the most chilled rooftop bars in Mumbai. Nestled amongst the surrounding buildings, this place will offer you the perfect warmth needed for the weekend. You will get to explore International as well as domestic cuisine at this place. Wines, cocktails, and beers are a must-try at this place.

