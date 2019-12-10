Feel Like A Royal By Travelling In These Royal Trains In India

Trains were one of the safest modes of transportation in India during the British era. Even nowadays, people rely on trains for travelling in comfort despite it being one of the slowest modes of transportation. Back during the British era, kings and his people used to travel in royal trains with royal coaches which were like a palace in itself. The government of India has done a good job by preserving these royal coaches. Get to know about the top royal trains in India, ahead

Top 5 royal trains in India

Maharaja Express

Maharaja Express is owned and operated by IRCTC and is the most expensive luxury train in India. It only runs between April and October and covers around 12 destinations in and around Rajasthan. The ticket fares of a Deluxe cabin cost ₹2 lakh 80 thousand for 4 days and 3 nights. For a presidential suite, the price is almost double.

Palace on Wheels

Palace on Wheels is the pride of royal Rajasthan and the train does justice to the name with its royal interior. The train started in 1982 and resembles the royal coaches in British era, which used to be owned by rulers of the princely states. The train starts its journey from New Delhi and travels to cities like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Agra. The tickets cost ₹3,63,300/-

Deccan Odyssey

This train was started with an aim to boost tourism in Maharashtra. It is similar to the model of Palace on Wheels and covers 10 popular tourist locations in Maharashtra starting from Mumbai, including, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Goa, Aurangabad, Ajanta-Ellora Nasik, and Pune. The tickets for this train costs ₹4,11,990/-

The Golden Chariot

This train travels through the popular spots in South India. It travels through the states of Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The cost for 7 nights is ₹1,82,000/- as it passes through lush green forests and breathtaking waterfalls.

Royal Rajasthan on Wheels

Similar to the Royal Palace on Wheels, this train also travels on the same route. It takes tourists on 7 days and 8 nights journey through Rajasthan. The fare is comparatively lesser than other luxury trains.

