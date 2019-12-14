U2 Concert In Mumbai: Fans To Arrive In Special Chopper

Popular rock band U2 recently released their first single with A. R. Rahman. They collaborated and recorded their first-ever song Ahimsa, which was released on November 28, 2019. It was released by the official YouTube channel of U2. U2 will be seen performing at a concert in the financial capital of India. Read more to know about the unique way the fans will be entering the venue.

U2 fans get a special treatment

U2 is in Mumbai, and the excitement of the fans is skyrocketing as the will be band will be performing in Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. The official ticketing partner of the band’s Indian concert, BookMyShow, has a unique way to welcome the audience to the venue. It has announced a special train, and a helicopter ride for the fans of the rock band, that will take the fans to the concert, in a grand way.

The special train will start at Andheri, on December 15, at 2.55 pm, reportedly. It will board the passengers and will take limited hauls as it heads to the venue, which is in Navi Mumbai. The train will stop at Mahim, Kurla for 30 seconds. The fans of the band can buy the tickets on the official site of BookMyShow, and the travel package is costed at ₹ 500. Bus services are also available for the fans, which are set to visit specific spots, and the detailed information is available on the official site of the band’s official ticketing partner.

The band is in India as a part of The Joshua Tree Tour, which is an album that was released in 1987. It gave the fans some iconic hits like With or Without You, and Where The Streets Have No Name. It has been speculated that the Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman is most likely to be the headliner for the concert and will perform Ahimsa, with the band.

