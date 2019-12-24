Shopping In Goa: Places To Buy Souvenirs To Remember Your Goan Vacation

Goa is one of the most visited and desired places for a vacation. The holiday is here and many have started their Goa trip. With breezy beaches, thrilling adventures, captivating history and more, Goa is fascinating for sure. When you take a trip to this place, you might want to keep the memories of it alive. The best way to do so is to buy something to remember your trip. Goa has some great places where you can pick your souvenir. Read to know more.

Places to buy souvenirs in Goa

Anjuna Flea Market

Located in Anjuna Beach, this vivid spot features plenty of covered stalls and hundreds of travellers finding the perfect Goan products. In this market, you will find everything that will help you relive your travel moments. Antiques, carvings, clothes, footwear, handicrafts, souvenirs, hammocks, wooden crafts, Goa trance music CDs, trinkets, junk jewellery, bags, and beachwear –this market will have it. In addition to that, there are numerous food stalls from where you can grab a snack while shopping. The Anjuna Flea Market is a perfect place to experience the liveliness of Goa.

Calangute Market Square

Placed near Calangute Beach, the place is popular for all things that define Goa’s traditions and culture. This market has beach-side shacks and stalls selling a range of accessories, crafts, carpets, clothes, souvenirs, leather items, traditional handicrafts, metal sea shells, trinkets and other merchandise, it has something for everyone. It takes place on Saturday from 6:30 am until 12 pm.

Ingo's Bazaar or Saturday Night Market

Located in Arpora, the Saturday Night Market is the ultimate spot for souvenir in Goa. It is famous for its hippie-style and fine handicrafts. Both sides of the street have stalls selling apparel, books, handbags, jewellery, spices and herbs, vintage items and many astonishing items. This market remains open from 6 pm until late at night.

Tibetan Market

The Tibetan Market is a charming place with a blend of items from different parts of the country. The Buddhist prayer flags and jap malas clinging to the market contribute to the wonderful atmosphere there. It features a series of stalls by Tibetan refugees, Kashmiris and even locals. Whether you want a souvenir to gift or something for yourself or a showpiece to decorate your house, you will find a range of everything. The most sought-after items that you can buy as a keepsake are the art pieces, silver artefacts, precious stones, jewellery, T-shirts, wall hangings and knick-knacks.