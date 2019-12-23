Christmas Celebration In Mumbai | Here Are Best Places To Visit For A Memorable Festival

Christmas season is finally here, and it's time to get your party outfits out. Christmas is known as the festival of lights, gifts and joy. For the people staying in Mumbai, you have a wide range of options to have a memorable Christmas celebration. The events, parties, shopping, etc are here on the list and all you have to do is make a choice from this list as per your preference.

Here is how you can have a fantastic celebration in Mumbai

Midnight Mass

The midnight mass is probably the best way to spend Christmas Eve. There are numerous churches in Mumbai where you can be a part of the mass. There, you can celebrate the birth of Christ by singing faithful carols. Some of the churches where you can attend the midnight mas are Afghan Church at Colaba, Saint Michael's Church at Mahim, Saint Thomas Cathedral at Fort etc.

Go shopping at High Street Phoenix

The perfectly decorated High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel is the perfect destination for a memorable Christmas celebration. You can click pictures with Santa, take pictures around the Europen themed Christmas decoration. There are also many games and activities organized for visitors.

Pamper yourself with Christmas special desserts

Bandra is known to celebrate Christmas like no other place in Mumbai. Here you will find many options for perfect dessert menus. It is also a location for many incredible bakeries like Express Bakery, America Bakery, A-1 Bakery etc. You can also visit all the fantastic Irani cafes in South Mumbai like Yazdani Bakery, B. Merwan & Co., Kayani & Co, Britannia & Co. Restaurant, etc.

Head to a Christmas party

Mumbai is known for its nightlife and the New Years' Eve, as well as Christmas celebrations here, are very well known. Many of the clubs and bars in the city host Christmas parties with celebrity DJs playing the most rocking tracks. Here are some of the places for Christmas parties Christmas Boogie at Linking Road, Bandra also the Christmas Eve Block Party at Lower Parel etc.

