Check Out These Places If You Want To Go Snorkelling In The Maldives

The Maldives is known for its clear waters and serene atmosphere. The islands have a bunch of reefs which create an unforgettable underwater experience if you decide to go snorkelling. The waters of the Maldives offer over 2,000 species of fish, ranging from vivid little reef fish to black-tipped reef sharks that cruise languidly along the reef drop-off. Here are some amazing places you can go for snorkelling in the Maldives.

Also Read | Edmunds: What Is The Best Size Truck For Your Lifestyle?

Snorkelling in the Maldives

Banana Reef

The reef draws its name due to its uncanny resemblance to the shape of the fruit. The reef is home to some of the most exquisite species of marine beings. It has a variety of corals and fishes which you can swim with. One of the most prominent fish in this reef is the Palette Surgeonfish or ‘Dory’ from Finding Nemo. The other species include bannerfish, rays, black snapper fish, sharks, barracudas, giant squirrelfish, oriental sweetlips, soldierfish, as well as grub fish.

Also Read | Herbal Alternatives To Coffee For Better Lifestyle & Well-being

Manta Point

This reef is one of the most visited sites for professional and amateur snorkellers. The place attracts tourists and snorkellers due to the adventurous presence of manta rays and stingrays. These calm beings usually do not tend to attack humans and just glide over bodies of fellow snorkellers. This unique feature and an adventurous experience have turned it into one of the most sought after reefs in the Maldives.

Also Read | What Is Yoga Diet And How Does It Help In Leading Healthy Lifestyle?

HP Reef

This reef possesses some of the most diverse range of species found in the entire islands of Maldives. Tourists witness some never seen before species of fish and corals upon visiting these reefs. The colours and texture of corals and certain fish just attract divers and snorkellers to this location. It is this feature that has helped the reef earn itself the name of Rainbow Reef.

Price: MVR 925 (₹4,270/-) approximately

Also Read | UK's Health Chief Slams Gwyneth Paltrow's Lifestyle Brand