Check Out Best Places Solo Travels In South Asia That Are Worth Visiting

South Asia has become a hub for solo travellers. Whether you’re venturing on a loop or staying in social hostels, you’ll always meet fellow travellers in the place, to share your experiences with. South Asia is the best place for solo travellers. Here are some of the best places in South Asia that a solo traveller should definitely visit. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | India Tours In January: 3 Best Places In North East To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

Best places to travel solo in South Asia

Bangkok

Bangkok is the capital of Thailand. Bangkok is the gateway to South Asia and needs no introduction. With long-standing and top-rated hostels like Nappark Hostel being at the forefront of social hostels, it is almost impossible to not meet fellow solo travellers. Bangkok is usually a place to explore for a few days and then you can head north to Chiang Mai or south to the southern Thai islands. That is pretty much the itinerary for most solo travellers in Bangkok.

Also Read | India Tours: Visit Delhi, Kolkata And Darjeeling To Experience Nature In Its Purest Form

Bali

Bali is an eco-paradise that feels separate from the rest of Indonesia. The Bali boom is still blazing with a record-breaking number of tourists. From rice terraces to surfing to historical temples to monkeys, Bali is one to open all the senses. Kuta has often been the go-to place for traveller’s years ago, however, Seminyak and Lombok now are the most popular destinations for solo travellers as well. You won’t walk many places without seeing someone on the road just like your solo self.

Also Read | First Time In Bali? These Are The Best Places To Visit And Stay In Traveller's Paradise

Boracay

Boracay is back at the Philippines‘ prime tourist location after a six-month shut down due to environmental concerns. The buzz is back on this tiny island with its white sand and turquoise waters. A beautiful place to meet fellow South Asian solo travellers. If you’re looking for that destination that attracts travellers who want a good time, Boracay fits the list perfectly. Frendz Resort & Hostel is the place to stay, with cool bamboo décor, a pool and a bar and restaurant for solo travellers to get together.

Also Read | Must-visit Foodie Destinations: Three Best Places In The World For Food Lovers