Sonakshi Sinha had a fruitful year in terms of filmography last year with two of her biggest hits in the form of Dabangg 3 and Mission Mangal. She also had mixed reactions with certain other films, like Kalank, etc.

However, the star always manages to entertain her fans and surprise the audience with new roles. Recently according to a news portal, it was reported that Sonakshi will make her OTT debut.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Dabangg star Sonakshi Sinha to make her web series debut on Amazon Prime?

The series will be titled Fallen, according to multiple entertainment portals. This series will be aired on Amazon Prime and will also star Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.

The Talvar actor Sohum Shah will also be seen in the film. This has made the fans of the actor quite excited as she is transitioning to the online space.

However, Sonakshi is not the first to make her shift into the online world; several stars from Bollywood are gradually moving on to the OTT platforms as they offer a wide reach and more interactive experience. The actors and filmmakers also get extensive creative liberty with which they can experiment as much as they like.

Apart from the online show, Sonakshi will also be seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie is based on the events from the 1972 Indo Pak War.

The makers are expected to shed light on the women who helped rebuild a destroyed airstrip in Bhuj, Gujrat. The film also stars several other prominent artists like Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and south superstar Pranitha Subhash.

