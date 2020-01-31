Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Donned The Peach Saree Better?

Sonakshi Sinha is known as one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. The Dabangg star also reportedly wishes to start up her own fashion line. On the other hand, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra has time and again has won hearts with her sartorial choices. The Sky Is Pink actor also manages to astonish fans with her ethnic looks.

Currently, the fall fashion has just kicked in and these peach sarees are just on everyone's shopping list. These days, peach sarees are setting some high trends. Check out Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra in peach sarees and decide which of these Bollywood stars wore it better.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Mouni Roy; Who Wore The Picchika Sari Better?

Sonakshi Sinha's Peach Platted Saree

During the festive season of Diwali, Sonakshi Sinha was styled by Mohit Rai in a peach saree. The sleeveless saree had a sweetheart neckline. Talking about the saree in detail, it had a peacock-inspired design with multiple plates at the flair. Sonakshi teamed the peach outfit with huge ethnic earrings and a thick kadda. Check Sonakshi Sinha's saree here:

Also Read | Ananya Panday Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Quirky Printed Ensemble Better?

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Wore The Short Skirt Better?

Priyanka Chopra's 90s look

Styling up for a wedding, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a peach saree that gave 90s vibe. The netted saree had a sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline. The saree is adorned with flowery design. For jewellery, Priyanka Chopra simply wore a gold chain, diamond earrings, gold watch and rounded glasses. Check out Priyanka Chopra's saree:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt give interesting twists to checkered prints

Promo Image Credits - Sonakshi Sinha Instagram and Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.