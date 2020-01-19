Sports Bars In Bangalore To Sit Back, Relax, And Watch A Live Screening Of A Match

With T20 World Cup just around the corner, sports fans in Bangalore might be on the lookout for a place to watch the live screening. While many places have televisions, none can offer a better experience than sports bars. Here is a list of the top sports bars in Bangalore where one can hang out with friends and watch a live screening of matches:

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined

While this place also has a live music venue, watching a live screening is by far a better experience in Fandom. This place is a usual haunt of sports fanatics who can be seen glued to the television watching some of the other match. The place is buzzing with energy, especially during football or cricket live screenings.

Fandom’s serves only bar food along with a wide range of alcohol. A meal for two costs ₹1,600 approximately. Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined is one of the top sports bars in Koramangala, Bangalore. This place is open from 6 pm to 12 midnight.

Also Read: Day Trip Around Bangalore Can Become Memorable By Visiting These Nearby Places!

Doff

One of the classic spots in Bangalore, Doff’s has just the right ambience for sports live screening. The place offers happy hours till 8 pm and also serves finger food, Continental, Italian, Chinese, and North Indian. A meal for two costs approximately ₹1,600 here. Located in the Indiranagar area of the city, this place is one of the best sports bars in Bangalore. The place is open from 11:30 am to 1 am.

Also Read: Hippie Places In India Where One Can Go To Enjoy The Typical Hippie Culture

Big Pitcher

This place is one of the best sports bars in Bangalore. Located in the HAL area, the place is very popular among youngsters and sports fans. The place has multiple televisions all around for those who cannot watch it on the live screen.

They also have happy hours every day and a wide range of American, Mediterranean, Continental and North Indian dishes. A meal for two costs ₹1,800 approximately for two. Big Pitcher is open from 11 am to 11 pm.

Also Read: Picnic Spots Near Bangalore You Need To Visit To Truly Experience Adventure

Also Read: Want To Be A True Kalkatta-wala And Soak In The Kolkata Culture? Here’s How