Suki The Adventure Cat Globe-trots With Family, Her Travel Diary Will Give Vacation Goals

Suki the adventure cat, as per reports was adopted by Martina Gutfreund three years ago. Since then Suki and Martina are exploring the entire world. Suki is now one of the famous cats on Instagram with 1.8 million followers.

Suki is from Alberta Canada and has a humungous fan following. Her followers love her pictures on Instagram as it is like a fairy-tale for them. The adventures of Suki the cat has created magic in the world of social media as followers love seeing Suki's pictures on Instagram every now and then. Her owner revealed to a news portal that her life has completely changed after Suki came into her life.

According to Martina, they spend more time outside in a relaxed way. Martina further added that travelling with a cat softens her pace, hence, allowing her to enjoy the little moments and little things in life.

Have a look at Suki the adventure cat and her adorable photos here:

