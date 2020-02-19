Rajinikanth Looks Ready For Adventure As Bear Grylls Shares 1st Look From 'Man Vs Wild'

Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls is a survival skill reality television series that is hosted by Bear Grylls. The show is popular among its fans and is regarded as an informative and educative one which enlightens its viewers with good survival techniques. Reportedly, the show is famous among the Indian viewers as well.

It was earlier revealed that after PM Modi, Rajinikanth would be featured on the show. Recently, Bear Grylls took to his social media handles and revealed the first look of the episode where he can be seen with the actor. Read on to know more.

Read | Bear Grylls: Lesser-known Facts About This Man Vs Wild TV Host

Read | Akshay Kumar Greeted By Fans As He Starts Shooting For Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'

Rajinikanth on 'Man vs Wild'

Bear Grylls took to his social media handles and revealed the first look from his upcoming episode which will feature the Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth. The first look from the episode has been going viral on the internet as Rajinikanth would be making a debut on the small screen in the show, Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Check it out.

Read | After Akshay And Rajinikanth, Virat And Deepika To Feature On Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'?

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Source: Bear Grylls Twitter

In the month of January, Rajinikanth had visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to shoot for the Discovery channel's new programme. Discovery channel had taken permission from the Karnataka forest department to shoot in the Bandipur tiger reserve. As officially listed, the Tiger Reserve has 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.

Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you 🙏🏻 #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020

Read | Man Vs Wild: 'Family Man With A Will Of Steel', Says Bear Grylls About Akshay Kumar

Image source: Bear Grylls twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.