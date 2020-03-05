Hidden Facts About Kolkata Which Will Make You Love The City Of Joy Even More

Kolkata, which is also fondly known as the 'City of Joy', is the treasure trove of rich culture and heritage. If you wish to break free from the clutches of the monotony of the everyday hustle and bustle of your daily life, the city has numerous options when it comes to exploration. With its glorious history and modern-day architecture, Kolkata is the city that possesses an effortless blend of human intellect and art. If you are a true Bengali by heart or if you are madly in love with the beautiful city, here are some hidden facts about the city which will be simply unmissable for you.

Kolkata Metro was the first metro railway in India

Kolkata was the first city in the country to get a metro network. The advanced transportation system in the city was established in the year 1950 and the entire ideation was the brainchild of the then CM of West Bengal, Bidhan Chandra Roy. The project was further formulated in 1972 by the then Prime Minister of the country Indira Gandhi.

Houses the oldest golf course in India

Kolkata has the oldest golf course in the country which is also a matter of immense pride. The golf club which is known as the Royal Kolkata Golf Club was established in the year 1829. Although it has undergone several changes over the years, it holds a special spot in the city's rich heritage.

Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) in #Kolkata, #India was established in 1829 and is the oldest golf club in India and the first outside Great Britain.#kolkata pic.twitter.com/AWAyaKLkrn — Kolkata_Personified (@PersonifiedKol) November 8, 2017

The oldest electric tram network

For those who have explored the city thoroughly over the years can relate with the fact that Kolkata's trams were nothing short of a joyride. Before the advancement of the metros, it was one of the most crucial parts of the city's transportation. The tram networks were established in the year 1902 and there were also horse-drawn trams before the electric ones.

