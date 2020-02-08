Things To Do In Bangalore For An Amazing Valentine's 2020 Weekend

Are you planning to have a grand weekend this week? There are many fun things which you can experience on February 8 and February 9 in Banglore. All you need to do is gear yourself up for some exciting things awaiting your arrival. Here is a list of things that you can do this weekend on Feb 8 - Propose Day and Feb 9 - Chocolate day in Banglore.

Hogenakkal Waterfalls

To enjoy the Propose Day, Hogenakkal Waterfall is your go-to option. Cauvery River has many scenic places and Hogenkal Falls is one amongst them. The place is 180kms away from Bangalore and is located in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. It is said to be the Niagara of India which offers a person with medicinal baths and boat-rides.

The place has one more name for itself, it is also known as Smoking Rocks due to the force of the water the sprinkles appear like smoke to the viewer. While viewing these smoking rocks you can propose to the love of life and ask them to spend their life with you.

Camping in Coorg

Coorg is a charming hill station that has an open landscape, undulated hills and colourful scenery. You can take your loved ones on an adventure trip. In this camp, you will find spice plantations, aromatic coffee, and the Harangi backwaters. The natural beauty and various fun-filled activities make it an ideal place for camping near Bangalore.

You can do jungle safari, kayaking, nature walks, trekking etc. In this trip, pack some chocolates and write down some promises and while sitting on the campfire, tell your partner or loved ones how much they mean to you. It is also amongst the best ideas if you are looking for proposing your partner or crush.

Chocolate delight - Day of sweetness

Waffles are the ultimate soulful dessert that leaves a person wanting for more. Bangalore is filled with many restaurants and places where a person can find delicious and heartwarming waffles. Take your loved ones to some of the best places in the town to have chocolate waffles on Sunday, February 9; Chocolate Day. A Hole Lotta Love Cafe, The Belgian Waffle Co, and Waffle Stories are some of the best places to visit for waffles in Bangalore.

