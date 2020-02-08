Best Resorts In Bangalore For Couples To Spend This Valentine's Day 2020

Bangalore is a city that is a perfect blend of old and new cultures. Bangalore is also home to some of the best resorts that offer visitors a perfect romantic escapade. Couples looking for a holiday to rekindle their romance this Valentine's Day 2020 can definitely opt for resorts in Bangalore. Check out Bangalore's incredible resort options below.

Best resorts in Bangalore for couples

Holiday Village Resort

Location: 35 9th Mile | Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru 560062, India

Located off the Kanakpura road and amidst the lush greenery, Holiday Village Resort is one of the best resorts in Bangalore. The resort offers numerous amenities like a swimming pool and sports activities like table tennis. This is one of the most visited resorts by couples.

Jaladhama Resort

Location: Mudukuthore, Talakadu | Narasipura Taluk, Talakad 571112, India

One of the best one-day outing resorts in Bangalore, Jaladhama Resort offers various water activities like canoeing, rafting and more. It has one of the most beautiful backwater resorts in the neighbouring area. Couples can enjoy the water-based activities offered at the place.

ALSO READ | Romantic Places In Kerala For Couples That One Must Check Out

Anandadhama Resort

Location: Sangama, Mekedatu, Bengaluru 562126, India

Situated along the banks of the Cauvery river, this is one of the best resorts in Bangalore. Couples looking for private time can head to this place. The resort offers couples some romantic and relaxing moments that include walking around the garden, ayurvedic massages, therapies and more.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Things To Do On Honeymoon In Maldives

Eagle Ridge Resort

Location: 16 km Begur Koppa Road | Bangalore South, Bengaluru 560068, India

This is one of the best resorts in Bangalore for couples stay. It is a perfect place for relaxing and filling your heart with love and joy. It is also a great place for having weddings, outings, and group camps.

ALSO READ | Best Cafes In Bangkok Well-known For Different Cuisines And Drinks

Raya Resort

Location: Muduguthore, Bengaluru 560068, India

Raya resort is a haven for couples looking to spend some romantic time. The cottages located here are set up amidst the lush greenery. Couples can explore outdoor activities and go for long walks by the river.

ALSO READ | Things To Do And Places To Visit In Panchgani While On A Holiday To This Hill Station