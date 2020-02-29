Things To Do This Weekend In Bangalore: Kart Racing & Other Exciting Activities

Today is February 29, 2020, which is the one extra day that comes after 4 years. If you live in Bangalore and want to spend this weekend doing something creative, here are a few adventures and exciting things to do in the city this weekend. Bangalore is a city that is full of possibilities and it always has something in store for visitors as well as locals. Check out the list of things to do this weekend in Bangalore.

What to do this weekend in Bangalore

Kart Racing

Kart Racing is one of the best weekends that one can opt for with their entire gang. It will give the feeling of an adrenaline rush when one hits the race tracks. Amazing Carting & Club is one of the best places to enjoy this activity. The place is open from 12 pm to 11 pm. The minimum price range for adults and children for 10 laps is Rs. 250. It is located at Survey No. 24, Kanakpura Main Road, Near Kaggalipura, Pattarddypalya in Bangalore.

Visit a Vineyard

A vineyard is a place that can be visited at any time of the year. There is no good or bad time for it. There are vineyards that are located on the outskirts of Bangalore. But they can be reached easily via roads. One such vineyard is Kadu Winery. This place offers grape stomping experience with the rhythmic tune.

The cost range of this place is around Rs. 850. It is located at 115/86, Gangedoddi Village, Chekkere Post, Channapatna.

Horse Riding

Horse Riding is another adventurous activity that one can opt for. For beginners, it will be a fun experience as they will get to learn something new. One can enjoy the experience of horse riding at the Zippy Horse Riding Academy. The place is located at Mallasandra Village, Talaghattpura post, Off Kanakpura main road, Vakil Garden City.

The price range of this place is Rs. 400 for both adults and children. The place is open at 6 am and shuts at 6 pm.

Experience the cave

Experiencing a cave is one of the most exciting things to do in Bangalore. One can visit Guhantara. It is a cave themed resort in Bangalore. The entry to the resort is through a 500m tunnel as the resort is 30 feet below the ground level. The place has a coffee lounge, rain dance, DJ and many more activities. Guhantara is located at Plot No 117/18, Kanakpura Main Road, Nooken Palya, Kaggalipura, Bangalore.

