Things To Do In Bengaluru During The Republic Day 2020 Weekend

Republic Day 2020 falls on a Sunday but that still provides everyone with an opportunity to head out for a weekend getaway. Bengaluru has a lot of places both in and around the city where one could plan a weekend trip. Here is a list of things to do in Bengaluru on Republic Day weekend:

Visit Antara Gange during Republic weekend

The place is a couple of hours away from Bengaluru by road and perfect for the weekend. It is surrounded by caves where one can go for exploration during the day. There are also a number of other activities like rock climbing, abseiling and rappelling for adrenaline junkies. For those who prefer to enjoy a more peaceful time, curling up in front of the bonfire with delicious food in the company of their travel mates seems ideal. Hence, visiting Antara Gange is one of the best things to do in Bengaluru on Republic Day weekend.

Fly in a balloon on Republic Day 2020

Soaring up high into the air seems like one of the best things to do in Bengaluru during Republic Day weekend. Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the city from a hot air balloon. It is a fun activity that is safe even for children. However, since many people will flock to the place due to Republic Day 2020 falling on a Sunday, it is better to head out in the morning and take one of the early rides. One can also experience the sky changing colours and watch the sunrise from a vantage point. The rides are available in Jakkur Aerodrome in Yelahanka.

Go on a night trek

Night trekking is one of the fun things to do in Bengaluru during the weekend. The whole experience is highly adventurous and the beautiful view of the night sky will surely be the best way to begin your Republic Day 2020. The crisp, clear winter sky of January is perfect for some stargazing. The next morning can be spent watching the sunrise from a hilltop and this promises to be a wonderful sight. There are many places around Bengaluru which offer such experiences like Kunti, Betta, Ramanagara, and Makalidurga.

