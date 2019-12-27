Things To Do In Bengaluru: Here Are Some Super Cool Activities For The Weekend

Bangalore, now called Bengaluru offers many exciting experiences for visitors as well as residents, and there is something special for everyone in the city. Bengaluru is also known to be a place for job seekers but also along with that the place is also very adventurous for the people staying here. There is something for everyone here. The beauty of the city is that it is full of possibilities and there are many things for everyone to do here. Bengaluru is also home for one of the world's greatest urban travel destinations.

Here are some of the perfect weekend plans in Bangalore

Go-Kart Racing

Whether you are a novice or an old hand karter, you can surely enjoy racing with your friends in Bangalore. Most of these places have friendly, well-informed and experienced staff. You can feel the dash of the speed of adrenaline as you race around the professionally designed race tracks. The two places for you are Amazing Karting Club and Resort the price here is ₹250 for adult and as well as Red Rider Sports the ticket for an adult is ₹950.

Experience the heart of the cave

Experiencing the cave is on the top of the mysteriously exciting things to do in Bengaluru. Guhantara is a cave themed gateway resort which is located 30 feet below the ground level. The entry here is through 500m tunnel. You can also indulge in the luxury combined with Spartan splendour. The place is located at Kaggalipura.

Concerts and plays

If you are an art lover and can witness the local art then you can also keep up with the best concerts that will happen all around the year. There are several programs presented in Chowdaih Memorial Hall, Ravindra Kalakshetra, Town Halls. The place also shows a number of dance and musical concerts.

