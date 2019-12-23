Things To Do In Connaught Place: Best Places To Visit With Family And Friends!

New Delhi has a list of restaurants that one can head with their family. The below list will provide you with restaurants that are uber-cool and gives a modern twist to traditional menus. While you head to the capital, be sure that you check out the following places in Connaught Place. Here are some restaurant options for your friends and family alike!

Teddy Boy

Teddy Boy is a fun restaurant/bar in Connaught Place. The place serves multi-cuisine entre’ to mains. A must-try dish here is the spaghetti pasta served with delicious meatballs. Find your way to the restaurant in the N Block in CP.

Lord of the Drinks

The rustic wooden interiors and light ambience is definitely a celebration vibe. The lounge during the day and pub during the night place is a must-visit if you love casual dining and western food. The lounge is located in the outer circle of Connaught Place in the G-72 section.

Minar Restaurant

Minar serves Indian as well as Indian Chinese menu; the crucial point of the restaurant is that it is cheap and is family-friendly for a larger group. Must-try dishes include the multiple ranges of starters they serve. The restaurant is located in L-11 block in Connaught Place.

San Gimignano

San Gimignano is a five-star Italian restaurant in the hub of CP. Find interesting modern takes on your favourite penne or fusilli. San Gimignano needs to be pre-booked as the restaurant is usually busy on weekends, which is also the best time to visit with family.

Veda Restaurant

If you want to try a contemporary North Indian dishes, then this is the place to be. Find this Indian restaurant in Connaught Place in Tropical Building in H-27. The surrounding is ambient and best suited for family as well as peer groups.

