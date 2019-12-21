Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Bakeries For All The Dessert Lovers In Bengaluru

Be it a birthday party or family get-togethers, everyone loves some sweet dish to be a part of the event. The delicious flavours of cupcakes and cakes are especially popular on such occasions. Just passing by a bakery in Bangalore can be a real sensory treat. Well for all the dessert lovers, we have a list of the best bakeries in Indiranagar area of Bangalore. There are several bakeries to satiate your sweet tooth in Bangalore.

Glen’s Bakehouse

With multiple outlets around the city, Glen’s Bakehouse is one of the best bakeries in Bangalore. You can visit this place for their signature dishes like a frothy coffee, red velvet cupcakes and goodies like a chocolate croissant, eclair, puffs and everything sweet, creamy and sugary. The shop costs approximately ₹ 600 for two persons.

Cake Walk

Cake Walk is one of the most sought-after bakeries and dessert parlour in the city. From tarts to pies, cupcakes and cookies, this shop has anything and everything that a dessert lover yearns. Apart from this, they also serve some of the most delicious and freshly-baked cookies.

Spoonful of Sugar

Spoonful Of Sugar is a pet-friendly outlet in Indiranagar which serves some of the most palatable varieties of baked goods in the city. This place is known for its yummy Banoffee Pie and Mississippi Mud Pie. It also serves one of the best cheesecakes in the city. Since this place is pet-friendly, you can take your furry friend with you to have a great time.

Lavonne

Lavonne is a beautiful cafe which has a charming ambience of plush sofas, warm lighting and wooden decor. if you are here with your partner for a café date, do not forget to try the Arabic – European blend dessert of Baklava Croissant. The dish is famous because it has a sweet topping of pistachio flakes. One can also try the Blueberry Muffin and the layered Tiramisu Brioche here.

