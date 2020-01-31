Things To Do In Finland: Places To Visit In The City Of Tampere

Tampere is one of the largest city in Scandinavia, Finland. It is right between two large water bodies of the country and also has rivers, ponds and lakes. It has museums, amusement parks and Nordic landscapes. Here are some of the top places to visit on Tampere if you visit there.

Also Read: UNESCO World Heritage Sites In Tamil Nadu That You Must Visit To Explore The Rich Culture

Things to do and places to visit in Tampere, Finland

Museum Vapriikki

The museum was built in the 20th century, Vapriikki is a spacious heavy industry manufacturer and also has many museums rolled into one. The museums there include Media museum, Natural museum, History museum, Mineral Museum, Postal Museum and the Doll Museum.

Also Read: Hill Stations In Kerala That You Must Visit To Experience Scenic Beauty

Pynikki observation tower

On the western side of Tampere is Pyynikki a part of the city that has the world’s largest esker. It is advised to visit Tampere during the afternoon for an unobstructed view from the tower. The Pyynikki was built in 1929 replacing a wooden tower. The wooden tower was built in the 1800s, which was damaged in the First world war. Another reason to visit that place is for they serve the best doughnuts.

Kaleva Church

Kaleva church was built in 1966 by architects Reima and Raili Pietila. The appearance of the church itself is breathtaking which looks huge and grand. The interiors are eye-catching and are designed by the architects themselves.

Also Read: Honeymoon In USA: Places Worth Visiting For A Memorable Trip

Hockey Hall of fame

One part of the Vapriiki museum complex is the History Hall of fame which documents the history and celebrates the stars of the most popular sport in Finland. If you are a fan of the game then this museum is definitely a must-visit.

Duck Park

The Duck Park is oddly named and is next to the Moomin Museum. This place is one of the great places to relax and have a picnic. You can feed the ducks and on the lake or the domestic birds. If you take a stroll around the park it is filled with sculptures displayed throughout the park.

Also Read: Things To Do In Finland: Places To Visit In This City Of Neo-classic Architecture