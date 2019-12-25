Things To Do In Indiranagar: Top Boutiques In Bengaluru To Check Out

There are many popular boutiques in India which have all the necessary accessories for women. If you are in or around Bengaluru and are looking for such boutiques, there are quite a few popular ones. Bengaluru is not only known as IT (Information Technology) hub of India but is also well-known for shopping. One of the best places to shop in Bengaluru is Indiranagar. Let us take a look at the famous boutiques in Indiranagar.

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Indiranagar: Best Bakeries For All The Dessert Lovers In Bengaluru

Famous boutiques in Indiranagar

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Man's Query To Police Leaves Netizens In Splits

Monika's Stitching Studio

It is a good place for designing and stitching your outfits. The name of the owner is Monika. As per customers reviews, Monika also gives her own suggestion and altogether customers are happy with their outfits. The studio is located at 27th Main Road, 1st Sector, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Bride, Fashion Boutique

This boutique offers formal outfits. The variety ranges from classic Indian garments to Western-style gowns. The boutique is next to JNC Cafe Coffee Day. As per customer reviews, Garima is the owner of this boutique who takes her work very seriously. She helps people to get their clothes stitched just as they like it.

Eshani Boutique

As per customer reviews, Eshani boutique is known for delivering excellent finished products. It is located at Indira Nagar II Stage, Near Cauvery School. It is yet another popular boutique in Indira Nagar.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: People Defy Section 144, Scores Gather At Town Hall To Protest Against CAA

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Man's Query To The City Police On Section 144 Will Leave You In Splits