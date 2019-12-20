Bengaluru Man's Query To Police Leaves Netizens In Splits

A Twitter user's reply to Bengaluru Police tweet over the imposition of prohibitory orders in the city became an internet sensation and evoked amusement among social media users. While the police informed the citizens of the imposed section throughout the city, a netizen ended up asking something unusual yet relatable for many internet users. Souvik Chakraborty who according to his Twitter description is a communications professional and a photography enthusiast responded by asking if it will be a dry day in the city amidst the protest. As soon as the post went viral, his tweet received approximately 60 retweets and more than 500 likes.

Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic. @CPBlr — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 18, 2019

Will it be a dry day tomorrow? 🤔 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

Chakraborty even managed to get a reply from the police department. The Bengaluru Police wrote, “Everything will run normal”. He later responded, “Thank you Saaaar, you made my day”. The quirky exchange between Chakraborty and the police also led to many hilarious tweets. One Twitter user wrote, “Even I wanted an answer to this question. Thanks”. Another user wrote, “Corrected: Everything will rum normal”.

Man got his priorities right 😂👏🏼 — Akshay ಅಕ್ಷಯ (@unapologeticak) December 18, 2019

Ha ha ha. Priorities, it’s called!! — nishal lama (@nishallama) December 18, 2019

Sir, because everything is normal, could you please tell us where the drunk and driving check points will be so that we can avoid them. Kindly thanking you! — Satish Perumal (@satperumal) December 19, 2019

Students perform 'shoe satyagraha'

Several students of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) on Thursday evening protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), despite police ban and prohibition from the school's administration. M.S. Narasimhan, dean, administration of IIM-B and finance and accounting professor, sent a mail to the students at 5:52 PM on Thursday, refusing to grant permission for the protest. However, despite no permission, the protest in the management school's campus started at 7 PM, with a strength of more than 100 students.

A photograph surfaced on social media in which the Bengaluru students disobeyed both the internal and external ban by raising placards and displaying multiple pairs of footwear as a part of 'shoe satyagraha' outside the institute's main gate, to oppose the CAA. Many students also staged a sit-in protest inside the campus, near the main gate, in the presence of police and media. The students raised their glowing cell phones as part of their protest, against the CAA which grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Among the protesters was a student on a wheelchair.

