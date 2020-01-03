Things To Do In Kochi And Cafes To Visit For A Perfect Romantic Date In Fort Kochi Area

Kochi is amidst the most interesting cities of the South Indian state of Kerala. It has a significant history attached to it with regard to the colonial rule. The city reflects architectural brilliance and rich cultural vibe. From walking down the history lane by visiting some places of ancient importance to binging on some authentic Keralite cuisine, there are numerous things to do in Kochi.

One of the most popular areas in Kochi is Fort Kochi, which is a spell-bounding seaside area. As soon as you step in the Fort Kochi area, you get to witness some unbelieve Dutch, British and Portuguese architectural designs, which will sweep you off your feet with its beauty. There is also a plethora of stunning restaurants in the Fort Kochi offering some flavoursome dishes. Amongst countless eateries here, take a look at some captivating cafe which are great options to go on a romantic date.

Cafes in Fort Kochi that are perfect for a romantic date

Qissa

The Qissa café provides a perfect blend of modern ambience with traditional dining style. This café in Fort Kochi offers a good variety of munching food items like burgers, sandwiches etc.

A great place to enthral a deep romantic conversation with your partner. The cappuccino is a must-try while enjoying a scenic view of the sea. Qissa café is located at the KB Jacob Road and opens at 8:30 am. The closing time is 9:30 pm.

Kashi Art Cafe

If you want to impress someone on a first date, then the Kashi Art Cafe is the ideal destination for you. Every single piece of art exhibit in this lavish cafe is something you shouldn't miss. From a great food menu spread to welcoming ambience, the Kashi Art Cafe offers a luxurious dining experience with an impeccable sea view. A highly recommended cafe if your looking for a perfect setting with a romantic vibe to it. The Kashi Art Cafe is located in the Burgher Street, Fort Kochi. It opens at 8:30 am. and the closing time is 10:00 pm in the night.

Loafers Corner Cafe

The Loafers Corner Cafe is amidst the popular cafes in Fort Kochi area which has a fascinating interior. With wooden chairs and tables and a modern feel to it, the Loafers Corner Cafe is a great cafe to spend some good time with your partner on a dinner date. The Loafers Corner Cafe is located in the PrincessSt, Fort Kochi area. It opens at 9:00 am. and the closing time is 10:00 pm.

