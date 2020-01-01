Wondering About Best Places To Go With Your BFFS? Here Are Our Top 3 Picks

Planning a trip with your friends is something we all do, however, how many of these plans do really get executed is the question of the hour? Very often a cohesive group of friends, drop a vacation plan just because they somehow do not zero down on an ideal vacation destination mutually. But do not to worry now, as below we have specially curated a list of some ideal destinations where you can enjoy the fullest with your friends. Thus, if going for a little jaunt with your BFFS is on your mind; then take a look at a plethora of ideal destinations across the globe.

Ideal vacation destinations you need go with your BFFS

Bangkok

Bangkok is synonymous with parties, nightlife and massages of all sorts. The city is famous for its outlandish flamboyant nature, which makes it an ideal destination to visit with your friends and have a good time. Bangkok offers delicious local cuisines to and great shopping experience to its travellers. The weather is pleasant in Bangkok during most of the months, and so is the city's vibe. When travelling with friends, then make sure you plan a trip of minimum four-five days, in order to absorb the beauty of the city.

Laos

While talking about the best places to visit for vacation, there's no way fail to mention Laos is the perfect destination for nature-lovers. Laos is a landlocked country which is located in Southeast Asia. It is a multi-cultural society which is famous for its serene beauty and rural villages, a place you will visit with your friends thoroughly. Your group will get to witness beautiful caves, ancient temples and serene waterfalls. Luang Prabang, the capital city is home to some ancient Buddhist temples. Elephant rides can also be enjoyed when in Luang Prabang while capturing the scintillating view of waterfalls nearby.

Georgia

Who doesn’t love scintillating waterfalls? The Panther Creek Falls is a truly fascinating site located in the enthralling country of Georgia. As the name suggests, it is an ensemble of many waterfalls clubbed together in a massive one. The serene waterfall is located in Atlanta. You can also enjoy trekking with your friends at this ideal destination. Also do not forget to make some lifelong memories by clicking photos at this staggering waterfall.

