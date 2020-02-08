Things To Do This Weekend In Kolkata For A Perfect Valentine's Day Experience

As the Valentine week has now begun, this weekend can be perfect to escape the normality of your regular life and explore other places with your partner. For many who live near Kolkata, there is a bucket list of places you can visit this weekend. Check out the things you can do over the weekend in Kolkata to make your weekend a perfect one with your partner for a memorable Valentine's Day experience:

Thai Food Festival at Nori

Experience the most beautiful culinary journey at the Thai Food Festival. It will take you through a culinary expedition of Thai culture. Their delicious delicacies are very mouth-watering. The festival is held at the Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, International Financial Hub, New town, Kolkata.

Red Xpress

If you want to have some fun, you can visit Red Xpress to enjoy the propose day speed dating event. It gives you the opportunity to meet new people and play some social interaction games. It is located at Bengal Intelligent Park, Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

The Verdic Village

Enjoy the best Sunday brunch with your partner, experiencing the winter chills at The Verdic Village. They offer the best menu with some amazing lip-smacking delicacies. Located by a pool, visit this place at Shikharpur, PO Bagu, Newtown, Kolkata.

Vivada cruise

If you want to spend your weekend, relaxing in the middle of the sea, book your cruise tickets to enjoy the best time with your partner. You can reach 10 Strand Rd, Fairly Place, B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata. The experience is reviewed to be excellent by many travel reports.

Mythh Coffee Shop

Mythh Coffee Shop, Hotel Hindustan International Kolkata is a paradise for coffee lovers. The quick bites are also very delicious. With the perfect ambiance and dim lighting, you can enjoy the best date with your partner here.