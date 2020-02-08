Union Budget
Dance Classes In Kolkata To Make Fitness Fun And Interesting

Travel

Dancing is a fun, fitness activity that helps one stay in shape. Here is a list of Dance classes in Kolkata that you can check out to enroll yourself

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dance Classes in Kolkata

Dance is a stress-buster for many. It is also a fitness activity that keeps one in shape. If you are someone who lives in and around Kolkata and are looking for dance classes in your vicinity, fret not. Here is a list of dance classes for the dance lovers around Kolkata.

Dance Classes in Kolkata to explore

1. The Calcutta Waack Pack

The Calcutta Waack Pack organizes weekly dance and workout classes. They are a group of dancers who specialize in a different form of dance which they call 'waacking'. The classes take place at their studio from 11 am onwards. You can either try one of the classes priced at ₹400 or even join for an entire month with the fees being ₹1200.

2. Peddro's Salsateca

Peddro's Salsateca is a salsa dance class conducted by Peddro S. Kundu. He is a trained and qualified dance teacher from London. He offers a variety of dance forms for his students. You can choose from Club Dance Salsa, Paso Doble, Ramba, Jive, Samba, and Cha Cha Cha for yourself.

3. Twist N Turns

Twist N Turns is a believer that everyone is a dancer at heart and everyone can pull off some amazing moves. They use the very aesthetics of dance to create a sense of adaptability and confidence with any dance form including belly dance. They conduct regular classes. Alternatively, you can also enroll for a week-long program of intensive belly dancing as well.

4. The Doodle Room

The Doodle Room recently started dancing classes for the classical dance form- Bharatnatyam. You can train yourself in this classical dance form under the instructions of a noted classical dancer, Sayani Chakraborti. They offer budget-friendly classes twice a week i.e on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 5 pm onwards.

