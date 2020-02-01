Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend And Places You Must Visit

The hustle-bustle of the entire week can leave one weary and in need for a change. It is the weekend again and there are several exciting things one can opt to make the weekend memorable. It becomes all the more fun if you are in the city of joy, Kolkata. It is a lot more than just the city of roshogollas or temples. Every place in this beautiful city has a story of its own. So, if you are looking for some fun weekend plans in the city, these are some of the places which you should not missed at all costs. Read on to know more about things to do in Kolkata and the places to visit:

Also Read: Things To Do In Finland: Places To Visit In The City Of Tampere

Here are the places to visit in Kolkata this weekend

Victorial Memorial Palace

One can bask in the intricate architectural beauty of this palace. It is a huge marble building in Kolkata which has been turned to a museum. It was built between 1906 and 1921. The palace makes way for a perfect tourist destination and is a huge treat for all the art lovers.

Science City

The place is perfect to satiate the geek inside you. This eco-friendly park is ideal for people of all age groups to visit. This place is an exciting hub of intellect and creativity. It is also the largest science center in the Indian subcontinent.

Also Read: Things To Do In Bangalore This Weekend With Your Friends And Loved Ones

Kalighat and Dhakineshwar Temple

Both Dhakineshwar and Kalighat are two prominent temples in Kolkata. Kalighat is located in the suburbs of Anami Sangha while Dhakineshwar is situated on the eastern banks of the Hooghly river. The pilgrims can take blessings from Goddess Kali in the temple. The serenity of the holy sanctum can offer pure bliss and euphoria.

Howrah Bridge

Howrah Bridge pretty much sums up the beauty and grandeur of Kolkata. One can opt for boating along the banks of the Hooghly river and bask in the picturesque landscape. The Howrah Bridge deserves a spot on your to-visit list this weekend. The ideal place to visit this place is during the sunset.

Also Read: Oulu Travel Guide: Things To Do & Places To Visit In The Largest City Of Northern Finland

Image Courtesy: Madly Calcutta Instagram