Things To Do In Kolkata: Top Boutique Stores In Park Street That One Must Visit

Besides having some of the most famous eateries in town, Kolkata’s Park Street is also known for being a shopping destination. However, one can only get fashion boutiques here which are priced slightly on the higher side. Here are top fashion boutiques in the area which one can visit to update their wardrobe:

Ankan Boutiques

Ankan Boutique in Park Street offers a variety of ethnic outfits for weddings and other occasions. They have a good collection of what is trending at the moment in the market from lehenga, gowns, suits to sarees. Their price range starts from ₹3,000.

Also Read: Weekend Plans: Five Things To Do In Kolkata That You Should Know

Sienna Store & Café

Sienna is a café that doubled up as a store in Park Street, Kolkata. It sells clothes, accessories, shoes and many home décor products with materials indigenous to the state of West Bengal. The apparels at Sienna is known for being quirky and funky but at the same time elegant. They also have a quirky collection of bow ties and hair ties. The items sold by Sienna are quite affordable.

Also Read: Things To Do In Kolkata: Visit These Unusual And Unique Places In The City

Swetambaree

Known for its amazing collection of bridal wear, Swetambaree is one of the popular boutiques in Park Street. They have everything for bridal outfits, from lehenga to sharara. The store also has a Facebook page where one can view their collection. They also have a wide collection of designer sarees and blouses.

Also Read: Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend With Your Family And Friends

Garima g5

Located in Park Street, this happening boutique is always up-to-date with the latest fashion trends. They specialise in contemporary clothing and are known for quirky yet elegant lehenga. They also house men’s collection.

Also Read: Want To Be A True Kalkatta-wala And Soak In The Kolkata Culture? Here’s How

Biswa Bangla

Located just beside Oxford bookstores in Park Street, Biswa Bangla store is known for housing authentic Bengali items made from indigenous materials. They sell everything from books to jewellery, sarees to Kurtis and dhotis. They also sell the famous khadi saree which is a specialty of Bengal. The store has been created not only to showcase Bengal’s amazing handiwork but also the rich heritage and culture the state has.

Also Read: Weekend Vibes: Here Are Some Fun Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend

Image Source: Shutterstock