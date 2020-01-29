Things To Do In Kolkata: Visit These Top Bakeries In Park Street When In The City

Park Street in Kolkata houses a lot of bakeries where one can satisfy their sweet tooth. It has some of the legendary bakery stores in the city, Flurys, which is also very popular among Bengali actors. Here are the top five bakeries in Park Street:

Flurys Bakery

Flurys bakery opened in Park Street in 1927 and has been providing anyone who comes there with delicious baked food. They have gained popularity and have now also expanded into a café. The English breakfast is a very famous item on the menu. The average cost for two in Flurys is ₹400. This legendary bakery also offers home delivery.

Patisserie by Franziska

This place in Park Street is famous for its baked items and also desserts. However, they do not have a seating arrangement and one only has the option of takeaways. The most sought after food items in the menu here are hot chocolate, vanilla cheesecake, chocolate éclair, blueberry tart and macaroon. The average cost for two at this place is ₹450.

The Bakery- The Lalit Great Eastern

One of the popular bakeries in Park Street, The Bakery by Lalit Great Eastern is famous for its freshly baked goods. The most sold items from their menu include coffee, brownie, blueberry muffin, hot chocolate and Belgian chocolate mousse. It is a paradise for people with a sweet tooth. However, the place is slightly on the costlier side being ₹1,800 for two.

TG by Tanvi Ghai

This is also one of the best bakeries in the Park Street Area of Kolkata. They serve desserts and baked items in their shops and also beautifully designed cakes perfect for special occasions. TG, however, does not have seating arrangements and only provides takeaway. The average price for the two is ₹700 here.

Crazy 4 Cakes

Crazy 4 Cakes have a lot of outlets all over the city of Kolkata, but the most preferred one by customers is the one in Park Street. They too, do not have a seating arrangement and along with takeaway also provides home delivery. They sell desserts and baked items, and also different types of handmade chocolates. The price for two here is ₹200 approximately.

Image Source: Shutterstock