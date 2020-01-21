Things To Do In Kolkata's Park Street With Your Work Mates After Office-hours

Kolkata, the capital of India's West Bengal state is an excellent mix of fun, food, flora, and fauna. The city boasts a number of recreational areas and places to chill outdoors. Today, we look at one of the most happening places in Kolkata, known as Park Street. This is one of the most prominent attractions in the city and is a perfect place to hang out with your workmates after office hours. Park Street is a famous thoroughfare in the city that runs through what used to be a deer park of Sir Elijah Impey. Take a look at what you can do and the places you can visit when you are in the area:

Also Read | Weekend Vibes: Here Are Some Fun Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend

Oasis

The Oasis is one of the most popular restaurants in Park Street that is situated near the Chowringhee junction. The place offers a beautiful ambience and a wide variety of Indian and Continental dishes from their economical menu.

Trincas

Trincas is a restaurant and bar in the area known for a variety of Chinese, North Indian, and Continental delicacies. The place also has a beautiful ambience and is ideal for those looking to spend some quality time with their family or friends after a long day. Trincas is situated close to the Park Street Metro Station.

Also Read | Things To Do In Kolkata: Visit These Unusual And Unique Places In The City

Mocambo

This is another popular casual dining restaurant in Park Street that serves North Indian, Continental, and Mughlai cuisines. The place gives a very relaxed vibe that is sure to bring a smile to visitors' faces. Macombo offers a very affordable menu that spoils diners to savour most of their dishes. The restaurant is situated near the Hyundai Showroom.

Also Read | Things To Do In Kolkata This Weekend With Your Family And Friends

Flury's

This place specializes in serving those who are always eager to taste the flavours or ingredients that vary among different cuisines. Their cuisines range from Italian, Continental, to European delicacies. The place is located near the Toyota Showroom.

Photo Ops

Park Street is also dotted with many beautiful Colonial buildings that serve as ideal subjects to capture for photography lovers. The Seventh-day Adventist Church and the South Park Street Cemetery are also photo-worthy.

Also Read | Weekend Plans: Five Things To Do In Kolkata That You Should Know

Image credits: Canva