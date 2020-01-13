Things To Do In Meghalaya And Places To Visit To Experience The Nature At Its Best

Meghalaya is an amazing place to visit and is one of the most toured places in India. It receives a lot of rainfall every year and a popular city of Meghalaya, Cherrapunjee, also holds the record for receiving the maximum number of rainfall every year.

Apart from its natural beauty, there are many historical sites also present in the state. Here are some of the things to do and places to visit in a paradisiacal destination of Northeast India.

Mawsmai Cave, Cherrapunji

Mawsmai Cave in Meghalaya has a bit of a reputation among travel lovers. The place is eerily dark and has cramped and narrow paths entwined with each other. Moreover, to add some more thrill to the visit to the cave, there is just one entry and exit point. This cave in Meghalaya is what many explorers would call an eerie experience from the face of it, but well worth the tour anyway.

Double Decker Living Root Bridge

The Double Decker Living Root Bridge, in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya is known worldwide as one of the most unique naturally formed structures. The bridge stands strongly since its inception and is frequented by travellers from around the world. Its location and beauty make it one of the places to visit in Meghalaya which you can't afford to miss.

Umiam Lake

If you plan to visit Umiam Lake during winters, like from October to February, you'll be mesmerised by its beauty. Located in Nongpoh region of Meghalaya, the lake is basically made from the reservoir built due to the dam here.

Reportedly, the lake is the chief source of water supply to the city of Shillong. During the winters, the lake fills up with water that gives it an unbelievably picturesque beauty.

Nohkalikai Waterfalls

Nohkalikai Falls is considered as the highest waterfall in Meghalaya and tallest plunge waterfall in India which has the height of 1115 feet which is approximately 340 metres, located near Cherrapunji. Nohkalikai Falls and Nohsngithiang Falls are the major tourist attractions in the state. However, the most popular and some of the spectacular waterfalls in Meghalaya are Langshiang Falls, Sweet Falls, Elephant Falls, Shadthum Falls and Bishop Falls.

