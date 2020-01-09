Things To Do In Sleepy Hollow And Places To Visit In This 'unusual' Village

Sleepy Hollow is a village in Mount Pleasant in New York’s Hudson Valley. This village is famously known for its best setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” It is said that the author Washington Irving is buried in Sleepy Hollow's Cemetery. This place also has haunted stories attached to it. There are several TV shows based on these stories in which Sleepy Hollow is showed as the most haunted place in America. However, contrary to popular beliefs, there are some really great and peaceful places in Sleepy Hollow to explore and enjoy the cool hidden and unusual things here. Check them out here-

Also read | 5 Most Exciting Things To Do In New York City For A One-day Trip

Three unusual and best things to do in Sleepy Hollow and explore this village

Kykuit, the Rockefeller State

Kykuit was home to one of the wealthiest American industrialists, but now it is a historic site that remembers a more decadent time in the country's history. John D, Rockefeller had built this extraordinary Colonial-style mansion in 1913 on the hills overlooking Tarrytown in New York. This place is equipped with a private golf course and a coach barn occupied with luxury horse carriages and automobiles. Rockefeller imported full-grown trees from Italy and bounded the grounds with those trees so the public of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow would not be able to look upon the country estate.

Also read | New Year 2020: New York Rings In New Decade With Fireworks, Live Performances

image source: @iloveny

The Old Dutch Church

The Old Dutch Church is the oldest church in Sleepy Hollow, New York. It is also known as the Dutch Reformed Church. The two-and-a-half-acre colonial-era burying ground served as the encouragement for Washington Irving’s short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The church's construction started around the year 1682 by Fedrick Philipse. There was a lordship built with the church with two-foot-thick walls.A carpenter by trade, Fedrick built the podium of the church himself and under its floorboard lies buried thirteen family members.

Also read | Plans Move Forward To Electrify New York City’s Bus Fleet

Image source: @cjtownsendphotography

Union Church

Union Church near Sleepy Hollow comprises of Henri Matisse's last work that includes a rose window, and nine windows by Marc Chagall. This church is located just below the Rockefeller’s Kykuit estate in the Westchester Country, New York. The Union Church of Pocantico Hills is also home to an unexpected artist treat, i.e. the Matisse and Chagall glass at the church. There are some steeply pitched gables embedded within the church and it is gorgeous.

Image source: @inthevalley1

Promo Image Courtesy: Canva.com

Also read | Travel Pillows You Need To Have Before Going On Your Next Trip