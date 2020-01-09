Travel Pillows You Need To Have Before Going On Your Next Trip

Travel pillows are a must-have accessory. Travellers often create a check-list before boarding the plane, and one travel essential which they do not want to miss out is a travel pillow or different types of travel pillows. Yes, that's correct. there a wide variety of travel pillows readily available in the market and online for travel enthusiasts.

The travel pillows give the required comfort to travellers while travelling by air, water or road. With more than 12 million people travelling every day across the globe, a travel pillow becomes a necessity for long transit hours.

Among the countless varieties of travel pillows available, take a look at the five must-haves.

Also Read: Wondering About Best Places To Go In Asia During December? Here Are Our Picks

Types of travel pillows that should be on every traveller's must-have list

Trtl Pillow Plus

Image Courtesy: Instagram trtl

Lack of sleep is often a major problem faced by travellers, which further hinders the productivity of the very trip they are going for. Travellers might feel indolent and lethargic due to sleep deprivation.

If you have faced such a situation before and do not want it to repeat, then the Trtl pillow plus is the pillow you need to own. It is an adjustable pillow which can be wrapped around your neck. It provides the required support to your neck making it a must-have travel pillow.

Also Read: Travel Essentials You Need To Carry On A Vacation

Cori Travel Pillow

Image Courtesy: Instagram Cori traveller

The Cori travel pillow is a unique type of pillow with a distinct pillow design. It has two cushions attached to it which provides side support to your neck. In fact, the cushions attached to it are detachable in nature.

Depending on your choice, you can customise support either in back, front or sides of your neck. Again, it's a wraparound pillow which has really soft and smooth fabric. The Cori pillow comes in several stunning shades, from yellows, blues to reds.

Also Read:Earrings: From Hoops To Ear Cuffs Check 3 Must-have Earring Designs

Bullbird Travel Pillow

Image Courtesy: Instagram bullbirdgear

The Bullbird Travel pillow is an innovation in itself. It is one such type of travel pillow which is a skull in itself for the neck. The Bullbird travel pillow is exclusively designed for passengers travelling in aeroplanes. It has an in-built strap system which makes it stable and easy to use without much of hassle. The Bullbird travel pillow comes in medium size and portable in nature. All these traits make this travel pillow a must-have in your checklist when travelling next.

Also Read: From 'Oxidized' To 'Gold',take A Look At Some Must-have Types Of Kada Designs