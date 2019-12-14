Things To Do This Weekend To Experience The Best Of Bengaluru

The weekend is the time when people plan their outings. If you live in Bengaluru or are planning to have a trip there, then there are a few places that you should visit. Read to know more.

Things to do this weekend in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is a city that is charming and addictive for many reasons. There are flawless gardens, cosy cafes, a rich history and many sights to witness and experiences to enjoy. Being a hub of various cultures, there are many different types of people here and the city has something in store for everyone. Here are some of the places that you should go to.

Bangalore Palace

The place is said to be a definition of great architecture and beauty. The Majestic Bangalore Palace preserves in it the spice of old regal luxury. It has become a popular spot for tourist and a must-visit. The palace was reportedly built in the year 1878.

Bannerghatta National Park

Located around 22 km away, it is an asylum for a large variety of flora and fauna. The place is said to have a massive area of around 104.27 sq. km, this national park was established in the year 1971. It has an aquarium, a zoo, children’s park, snake park and many more places.

Commercial Street

Situated in the Central Business District of Bengaluru, Commercial Street is home to a number of small shopkeepers and economical shops. The place is a fix for all your shopping needs and weekend entertainment. There are a variety of options in clothing, food and more that you can choose from.

Lalbagh

Lalbagh Botanical Garden is a nationally and internationally renowned centre for botanical artwork, the scientific study of plants and also conservation of plants. It reportedly covers an area of 240 acres in the heart of the city and has around 1,854 species of plants. It is among the best place for nature lovers.

Nandi Hills

Located around 60 kilometres away from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills has slowly been discovered by visitors over the years and has now become a well-known weekend getaway. The place is scattered with shrines and monument and is surrounded by mesmerising views. The lush greenery and beautiful view is worth the visit.