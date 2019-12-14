Things To Do This Weekend In Mumbai: Sailing, Midnight Cycling, And Much More

Mumbai, formerly called Bombay, is fondly called as the city of dreams due to little dreams nestled by the people of Mumbai. Located along the west coast and in the bed of modern infrastructure, Mumbai hosts some of the best events in the city every now and then. If you are in Mumbai and wish to spend your weekend exploring the city, its people, and its culture, here is your weekend guide to some of the most happening events hosted in the city.

Things to do this weekend in Mumbai

Music by the beach in the moonlight

Other than the famous U2 Concert to be held at the D Y Patil Stadium, Mumbai, you should add the Music Festival at the Revanda Beach, Alibaug, to your weekend to-do list. Organised by a local tour operator, 'Live Before You Die', is to be held at the Revanda Beach, Alibaug. The festival will have some soothing musical performance accompanied by a bonfire and barbeque. Here is all you need to know about the Weekend Music Festival.

Laugh your heart out with a Stand-up Comedy gig

Mumbai hosts some of the best stand-up comedy gigs involving some of the best comedians capable of making the audience laugh at their jokes. If you want to enjoy the weekend with some witty and intelligent jokes, you should head out to Cuckoo Club, Bandra or The Habitat, Khar, where some of the best comedy stand up shows are being hosted this weekend.

Off-beat activities to do this weekend in Mumbai:

a) PAWsome weekend: A weekend getaway for all dogs to interact with their other feline friends. A two-day event hosted in Forest Hills, Tala, a small village situated just a drive away from Pune and Mumbai, is a perfect weekend getaway for your pet.

b) Midnight Cycling through the Queen's Necklace: This weekend activity is for all adventure enthusiast, who loves adventure. Organised by Mumbai Riders, the event includes cycling through South Bombay at midnight. To be a part of this cycling club, you just have to reach Colaba Causeway with your cycle and gears at 11 pm.



c) Sunday Sailing in the Harbour: Sailing through the Arabian Sea and enjoying the breeze is now a reality. All thanks to Mumbai Riders, a local tourist group that organises events in Mumbai over various weekends. Here is all you need to know about the weekend activity.



