Things To Do This Weekend: Here's List Of Places To Visit In Delhi

From beautiful architectural marvels to the remnants from the colonial era, Delhi is one of the most preferred travel options for people. Apart from being a night-spot for adrenaline junkies, Delhi is often associated with historical and cultural influences from the Mughals and British. Here is a list of must-visit places in Delhi.

Places to visit durinf day time:

Qutub Minar

Constructed in the 12th century, Qutub Minar is a 73-meter-high minaret which forms the Qutub complex. The ancient tower is the highest in India, which completes with five storeys and projecting balconies. The much-visited complex also consists of Quwwat-ul-Islam Masjid, a mosque at the base of the tower and the tombs of Altamish, Alauddin Khalji, and Imam Zamin.

The Jama Masjid

Titled as one of India's largest mosques, Jama Masjid was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in 1658. The beautiful structure features three gateways, four-angled towers, and two 40-meter-high minarets, which is built using red sandstone and white marble.

Humayun’s tomb

Built as a prototype of Taj Mahal, Humayun’s tomb is a lofty mausoleum constructed of white marble and red sandstone. Built in the mid-16th century in the honour of the late Muhal emperor Humayun, this architectural marvel is set in a lovely, large square garden which also comprises of the Tomb of Isa Khan.

Popular night clubs of Delhi

Toy Room

With its outlets in London, Dubai and Sao Paulo, Toy Room has now landed in Delhi. Famous for its graffiti-covered walls which depict rockstars Biggie and Prince, Toy Room is the perfect place where you can dance the night away.

Kitty Su

Opened in 2011, Kitty Su is a favourite spot for adrenaline junkies, as it offers eccentric performances by professionals, a champagne lounge, and an A-list room with the main stage club.

