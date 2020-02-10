Men's And Women's Dress Code In Morocco: Here Is What To Pack While Visiting

Morocco is a North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Before going on any trip, it is important to research while deciding on what will end up in your suitcase for the upcoming trip. It is important to be considerate of the local customs and dress code of any place one visits. Here are things to pack while travelling to Morocco.

Here is what to pack when travelling to Morocco

For women

While travelling to Morocco, women should ideally wear tops with long sleeves, preferably past their elbows, jeans and long shirts, traditional djellaba (a long robe) and headscarf. Wearing makeup is not a problem. One should stay away from excessively flashing jewellery, not only to be culturally appropriate but also to maximise safety. Keep the following things in your luggage - kaftans, maxi dresses, long or mid-length skirts, jeans, wide palazzo style pants, jumpsuits, t-shirts (side note: nothing sleeveless), a billowy button-up blouse for layering, and a lot of scarves. The climate and weather suggest one should wear layered items of clothing.

For men

Men should stick to normal clothing but nothing too flashy. Boys can wear shorts but as a general rule, long pants are most common amongst men. Collared shirts are also very common. Sleeveless T-shirts are not welcome, especially in the more rural areas. Men should tend to avoid sandals and wear closed-toed shoes when going out of the house. Here men wear djellaba too. So when you are packing for a trip to Morocco, make sure you pack the following - chinos, jeans, t-shirts, polo shirts, button-up collared shirts, a cardigan or lightweight jacket, closed shoes and a hat. The climate of Morocco is very tricky and it is better to be safe than sorry.

