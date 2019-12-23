Rihanna Attends London Winter Wonderland Without Being Noticed

America singer Rihanna shocked everyone when she managed to head straight into one of London's busiest festive attractions, the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. The 31-year-old managed to mill about amongst hundreds of others and even enjoy a massive hot dog and some churros all without being spotted by anyone. Rihanna's assistant Tina Truong also shared a number of pictures and video on social media of herself and RiRi walking around. In one video Rihanna could also be seen holding a whopping bratwurst with her hood up and her face almost covered by a scarf.

According to international media reports, Rihanna moved to London to be nearer to her Fenty beauty brand team which is based in Paris. She also took over the internet as she posted a hilarious video on Instagram, which hints a new album after four long years. She posted a video of a dog dancing to the tunes of Jump Around. The song is by the American hip hop trio of House of Pain. In the caption, Rihanna also gave an update to her fans.

She wrote, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it”.

After the post, her fans are now assuming that R9 is the supposed name of Rihanna's next album. Many of her fans and several celebrities also commented on her post. Fashion designer Jeremy Scott called her 'YOU TEASE'! Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from Rupaul's Drag Race also commented saying, "SHADDDYYY!!! LOLOLOL omg I live". Model Lyubomir Dochev asked Rihanna to make the album a Christmas gift for all her fans.

It's been four years since Rihanna's last album was released. Her last album was Anti, which is said to be a critical and commercial success. The song Work reportedly scored the position of number-one single in the year 2016. The 31-year-old singer has also been working on her beauty and cosmetics line Fenty beauty. Recently, RiRi also gave a sneak peek of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line by posting a video of herself wearing it and dancing in it on her Instagram.

