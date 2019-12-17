Divyanka Tripathi's 35th Birthday Celebration In London Will Make You Want To Join In

Popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya were in London to celebrate the actor's 35th Birthday. Divyanka turned 35 on December 14 this year. Divyanka was seen sharing adorable pictures of the two of them on her social media handle. Her husband Vivek Dahiya also shared pictures from Divyanka's birthday celebration.

The couple took to their social media and posted a bunch of videos for their fans from their vacation in London. In the videos, the two of them proved that they were real Bollywood buffs. Even when the duo was out of the country, their love for Bollywood remained unaffected. In the videos, the two gave their fans a glimpse from the nightlife in London. The two were seen doing the most unexpected thing. In the first video, Vivek was seen dancing to the Bollywood number Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Na Ho. In the following videos, Divyanka joined her husband and the two look like they are having the time of their lives.

Here is a look at some of the videos

Ever since the couple headed to London, Divyanka has been keeping her fans updated on her social media. She also shared many pictures from their vacation including how her husband surprised her on her birthday. Divyanka and Vivek reportedly met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the couple tied the knot on July 8, 2016.

