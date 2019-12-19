London Travels: Things To Do And How To Explore London In 2 Days

London is one among the top 10 most visited tourist locations in the whole world and rightly so!! The location is filled with millions of sites that are perfect for tourists who like to stroll around the picture-perfect classic British locales. When in London, you must visit these top places without which the London visit is incomplete. From the red telephone booths to the beautiful picnic locales (Birdcage Walk), to the view from the Shard, and the London eye, there are countless things you can imagine when you talk about London. Take a look at these places which could be covered within a span of two days.

How to explore London in 2 days?

Portal to the Harry Potter world (Platform 9¾)

There is hardly anyone who has not heard about the popular fiction novel and film on the fictional character of Harry Potter. The platform wall from where Harry and all of the kids dash through to reach the magical platform is located here in London at the King's Cross station. The most exciting thing is that you can get Hogwarts school's scarfs and wizard's wand along with the trolley to take pictures at the Platform 9¾.

Buckingham Palace

If you are in London, plan a visit to the Queen's palace. You can witness many people walking around the palace in the most traditional dresses with hats which completely match with the vibe of the Queen's Palace. The palace is located in the Westminster city and serves as the abode to UK's monarch.

Big Ben

Another one of the classic London architecture is to see the Great Bell which is colloquially known as the Big Ben clock. It is an iconic piece of construction. Big Ben is near the Buckingham Palace as well.

Cruise on the Thames

The surreal Thames river should be visited on your first day of the trip only. During the cruise, you can also get dropped off at another city in case you want to reach Greenwich where you can find a 19th century restored ship, old Royal Naval College buildings and even the National Maritime Museum. Cruising on the Thames river, you can easily check out the iconic locales like the London Eye, London Bridge, Tower Bridge, and London Tower as well.

Camden Market

Enjoy a brilliant range of food and dining options at the Camden Market which is nearby to the British Museum and is situated in the northwest London. London markets are a fun place to stroll through as you can easily shop and eat at the same time. From authentic breakfast to classic British lunch, you can enjoy a platter of snacks and meals while you are at Camden market.

