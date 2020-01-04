Things To Do In Kochi: 5 Best Bakeries In Fort Kochi To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Kochi (also known as Cochin) is a city in southwest India's coastal Kerala state. It has been a port since 1341 when a flood carved out its harbour and opened it to Arab, Chinese and European merchants. Sites reflecting those influences include Fort Kochi, a settlement with tiled colonial bungalows and diverse houses of worship.

Know your Kochi: 5 best bakeries in Fort Kochi to satisfy your sweet cravings

Fort Kochi is a popular tourist destination. It is also a popular city and well crowded. Fort Kochi area has some of the best bakeries in town. Check out these 5 places that are listed below.

Mocha Art Cafe

This cafe is located in Fort Kochi right near the Jewish Synagogue. This little place can be seen after a flight of stairs. The ambience is very unique and artsy. The food is great and also the music that plays. It is a must-visit for people who love desserts and enjoy good music. Recommended Dishes: Chocolate Cake, Sandwich, Beef Vindaloo, Chicken Schnitzel, Cheese Chicken Omelette, Pasta, Nutella Pancakes

Temptations

This cafe is located at Ernakulam that is around the fort Kochi Are. This place has the sweetest dessert options and also very kind and generous staff members. As the name suggests the joint is equalling tempting and deserves a visit from every food lover. Recommended Dishes: Chocolate River Cake

Elite Bakery

This is another bakery joint that is located in Princess Street around the Fort Kochi area. It is a lovely place with friendly staff members and helpers. The place serves such fresh cakes and tea that it will make your visit more frequent. Recommended Dishes: Appam, Egg roast

Miette

This place is located in the Fort Kochi area. The ambience of this joint is simply brilliant. It feels like a little french cafe of Pondicherry. The owner is a Baker herself has the sweetest staff members helping her. This is a must-try place for all the dessert fans out there. Recommended Dishes: Chicken sandwich, Banoffee Pie in a Jar, Chocolate Tart, Passion Fruit Cheesecake Cookie Cup

Bread World

This bakery is also situated around the Fort Kochi area. The place is elegant and has a classy feel to it. Recommended Dishes: Coffee, Tea, Pastry, Tuna Sandwich, Cake, Multigrain bread

