Seafood Tagine: Try This Recipe At Home For A Memorable Dining Experience

This seafood tagine recipe is a beautiful one-pot salad that looks tempting when served in a richly spiced and fragrant Moroccan tomato tagine with squid, mussels, and prawns. It is truly a great weekend dinner celebrating fish recipe in all its beauty. This variant of a stew in the Moroccan style of seafood features snapper instead of beef and is seasoned with aromatic spices such as saffron, ginger, cumin, and coriander. The baked stew is filled with carrots, onions, and olives, along with the fish. For a hearty one-dish meal, serve over the couscous. Check out the ingredients and how to prepare this delicious seafood here-

Seafood tagine recipe

Ingredients needed:

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 teaspoons sweet Hungarian paprika

8 saffron threads, crushed

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

4 (6-ounce) snapper fillets

4 large tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 large carrots, diagonally sliced

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon preserved lemon*

12 kalamata or brine-cured black olives, rinsed and pitted

Garnish: fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

In a large bowl, add the first seven ingredients. Place the snapper fillets in a baking dish measuring 13-x9-inch; pour the mixture over the fillets uniformly. Cover and chill for two hours, turning once.

In a large saucepan, combine tomato, garlic, and cumin. Place over medium heat. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and stir occasionally, simmer, uncovered, for 8 minutes or until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat and add salt and pepper to taste. (This mixture can be made 1 day in advance and chilled.

In a Dutch oven, melt 1/4 cup olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and carrot; finish with a combination of tomatoes. Cover and cook for 12 minutes over medium heat or until the carrot is soft.

Take off the heat. Place the parsley and fillets on top of the tomato mixture. Spread evenly over fillets preserved lemon. Add olives to sprinkle. Cover with a fork and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes or until fish flakes. Garnish as per your liking.

