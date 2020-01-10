Women's Nights In Bengaluru: 5 Best Pubs And Restobars In Bengaluru For Ladies Night Out

Capital of Karnataka and India's tech hub Bengaluru is known for its nightlife. Women's nights happen at almost every other pub in Bengaluru. Let's take a look at the best pubs in Bengaluru to celebrate a women's night.

Big Pitcher

A great option for all the strong women in Bangalore is Big Pitcher. This brewery at Old Airport Road hosts themed ladies nights every Thursday. DJ’s take charge of the floor and unlimited drinks like beer, wine, sangria shooters and cocktails keep coming here at Wonder Women nights till 11:00 PM. You can also win a surprise competition during the night.

Loft 38

All the ladies can dance their night away at Loft 38. Located on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar, Loft 38 offers best DJ’s in town on the decks and free drinks up to 11:00 PM for the women on Tease Tuesdays. Just as the name suggests, Loft 38 is a contemporary space with rustic woody ambience with large windows and raised seating. The place is lit up with purple neon bulbs which add charm to the party vibe.

Love Shack

If you love singing and dancing, Love Shack at Domlur is just the place for you. Love Shack is the best place to let loose with your girlfriends while dancing to some karaoke tunes and latest dancing tunes from DJ Hassan. Choose from draught beer, wine and vodka among other drinks on the house.

The Sugar Factory

Don’t go by the name of this place! It is not a dessert joint or bakery, but one of the best dance pubs in Bangalore. Located within Le Meridien, this pub offers free drinks from 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm with a junkyard-Candyland sort of ambience. It is one of the best places to enjoy Bollywood music at ladies night. With an open pool area, live music and friendly staff and a variety of cocktails, beers and finger foods this place has a friendly yet fun vibe.

Ice- Vivanta By Taj

There’s no better place to celebrate a ladies weekend than at Ice, located inside Vivanta By Taj. One of the most luxurious hotels in the city, Ice is equipped with beautifully lit environment comfy sofas and a swimming pool. The ladies night happen here every Friday from 8 pm onwards.