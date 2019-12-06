Top Astounding Places One Must Visit In South East Asia

Southeast Asia has spectacular beaches and hills. They are breathtaking, surreal and scenic and satisfy your desire for your magical holidays. The fun part is you can explore these places within a week. Here's a list of best places in South East Asia that you should visit.

Singapore

A highly developed country, known for its upgraded technology and clean streets, Singapore is for sure one of the best places in South East Asia. Whether you go for a vacation with your family or a weekend getaway with your loved one, this place has so much to offer. It is the deal place for people who want thrilling experiences. You must take a stroll through the Gardens By The Bay, shop at the Bugis Street or explore the nights and enjoy Casinos in Marina Islands.

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia

This is yet another popular destination in South East Asia. Capital of Malaysia, the city is hustling all the time and has so many things to offer. The place is famous for its wonderful culinary scenes and shopping markets. Don't miss out on visiting the Petronas Twin Towers, exploring the famous Batu Caves and shopping at Bukit.

ALSO READ | 5 Most Thrilling Adventure Sports In Chennai You Must Indulge In

Chiang Mai - Thailand

Located in northern Thailand, this is one of the best places in South East Asia for adventurous people and Shopaholics. You can do all the water-based activities, right from snorkelling, scuba diving, and kayaking. Don't miss out on attending the Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan.

ALSO READ | 5 Best Cities To Visit In The USA To Celebrate Christmas This Year

Hanoi - Vietnam

Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, is famous for its mind-blowing temples and various other attractions, making it one of the best places in South East Asia. This is an ideal place if you love spending your time gawking at the old architecture and exploring the rich culture. You can visit the old temples or head to the temple of Jade mountain.

ALSO READ | Christmas In France? Enjoy Your Holiday With A Guide To The Best Cities You Should Visit

Bohol - Philippines

If you are looking for some astounding places in South East Asia, then pack your bags and head to the Philippines. You will get to explore the surreal chocolate hills, coral reefs, and unusual rock formations. The top things to do at this place are touring the Panglao Island, exploring the famous chocolate hills and dive near the Hinagdanan caves.

ALSO READ | Tel Aviv: Check Out The Coolest Things To Do In The City Of Tel Aviv