Restaurants In Amritsar That Serve Delicious Buttery Parathas

Amristar is known for its food that is filled with high protein. Right from the creamy buttery chicken served with ghee naans and roti to the thickest tall glasses of lassi, Punjabi and Amritsari cuisine is one of the heaviest cuisines. Amritsar lies in the heart of Punjab and is home to the iconic Golden Temple. Talking about parathas, Punjab has the best ones in the world. Like most places in Punjab, the city is dotted with eateries old and new that serve all kinds of parathas. Here are some of the best places in Amristar to try the best buttery parathas in Punjab.

Also Read | Kulcha recipe: How to make the lip-smacking Punjabi Amritsari kulcha at home?

Best paratha places

Kesar da Dhaba

Kesar da Dhaba is one of the oldest paratha eateries in Amritsar. They have a special paratha thali, which includes two parathas, butter-topped dal fry, chhole and refreshing raita. The Dhaba is located in the centre of the city - Shastri Market. It is also suggested to try the phirni.

This run down looking place has a remarkable 102 year food legacy and has been awarded as the best restaurant in Amritsar, certainly some of the best food I’ve ever had. Totally stuffed. The famous Kesar da Dhaba!! pic.twitter.com/wYqWryWFce — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) October 4, 2018

Also Read | Amritsari Chole: Easy recipe to cook this perfect lip-smacking dish at home

Bharawan Da Dhaba

If you are a vegetarian this can be the perfect dish. If you’re looking for a meal that includes more than just their crisp parathas with various fillings, try the paratha thali. The thali includes lachcha parathas that are flaky, ghee-topped and served with creamy dal, chhole masala and raita.

Also Read | Gulab Jamun Pav: This dish turns out to be every foodie's worst nightmare

Kulcha Land

One can’t get enough of these crispy, flaky kulchas cooked in open tandoor. Kulcha Land not only serves the best kulchas but mouthwatering parathas. You can try the Paneer or masala kulcha along with lassi.

Amritsari Kulcha at @l#kulchaland 😍 So so so yummm😋 Crunchy, delicious aloo layer inside and a lingering garlic taste👌🏼 This was repeat worthy #amritsar #food #incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/72dgHm7590 — sugarspiceniceindia (@sugarspicenice8) March 25, 2018

Also Read | Street Food: Take a look at some delicious dishes to have in Mumbai under Rs 200