Top Three Caves In Maharashtra You Must Visit If You Are A Travelholic

Maharashtra is filled with gorgeous locations of historical significance. From artistic Elephanta and Ajanta to Ellora caves, the state has a host of wondrous experiences for the travellers. We have listed some of the iconic caves that are worth visiting.

1. Ajanta

This UNESCO world heritage site boasts of its grandeur Buddhist art. Situated about two and a half hours drive away from the city of Aurangabad. Ajanta caves were built in the second century BC and some clusters were built in the fifth and sixth centuries. Depicting stills from Buddhist stories including Jataka Tales, the carvings are quite fascinating. This place is usually closed on Monday. On the other days, you can visit between 9 am and 9:30 pm.

Also read: Malang: Maharashtra Police Uses Anil Kapoor's Video To Make A Point, His Reply Is A Winner

2. Ellora Caves

Out of numerous caves, only a few are open to the public. One of the top rock-cut cave architectures, Ellora caves cluster is carved out of basalt rock cliff. This UNESCO world heritage site date back to the 600 and 1000 CE.

The cave temples are built by three major religions including Hindu, Jain and Buddhism. One of the caves also consists of Kailasa temple, which is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. Ellora caves have some popular temples including Visvakarma cave, Ramesvar cave, and Jain caves. They are open on each day of the week except for Tuesday.

Also read: Congress Attempts Damage Control As MLAs Upset Over Portfolio Allocation In Maharashtra

3. Elephanta Caves

This is a popular destination for tourists who visit Mumbai. Short-distanced and popular, Elephanta Caves are just eleven kilometres away from the city of Mumbai. You can take an hour-long ride from the Gateway of India. This place got its name from a massive stone elephant visible there.

One of the major attractions of this place is the first cave, which is a preserved UNESCO heritage site. The first cave of Elephanta consists of a popular three-headed Hindu god Shiva. The sculpture depicts three moods including anger, love and calmness. You can visit Elephanta caves between 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. It remains closed on Monday.

Also read: Disastrous!: BJP Slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray For Comparing JNU Violence To 26/11

Also read: Maharashtra Lottery Maha GajLaxmi Budh Results | Jan 8 | Wednesday | 4:45 PM