India Tour: A Glimpse Of The Scenic Mountainous Route In The North

The country of India is filled with scenic routes right from beautiful beaches in the south and west to the humongous mountains to the east and the north. The size of the water bodies gets a little broader and the roads get narrower as you travel to the remote areas. No matter what your destination is, if you choose your route wisely you might just witness the incredibleness of India that everyone keeps talking about. The northern part of India is filled with mountains however, one particular will ensure that you have a life-altering experience. Check out the route that’ll take you through the scenic mountainous routes in the north.

Dharamshala

From Delhi, the distance to the scenic hill station Dharamshala is only 475km. Dharamshala located in Himachal is surrounded 20000-feet high Dhauladhar Range. the road that goes through the Kangra Valley is especially scenic.

Dubbed as the ‘Crown jewel of #Dharamshala’, the Triund Hill is an ideal spot for trekking. As you go trekking, take in the beauty of lush greenery & majestic Dhauladhar Mountains. #HimachalPradesh #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/mD9rs9yqo6 — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) January 7, 2019

ALSO READ: Winter Destinations: Hill Stations In India To Enjoy The Snow This Winter

Amritsar

Amritsar is blessed when it comes to being near hill stations. Many known and not-so-known hill stations are a dive away from Amritsar. It is close to Gulmarg, Kullu, Manali as well as Dalhousie.

The Manali – Leh cycling tour covers 550 km over 12 days through some of the highest mountain passes in the world. Pedal through Gata loops, a series of 21 hairpin bends, located at an altitude of 17000 feet above the sea level. Not for the faint-hearted! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/3UYidH1vBF — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) October 8, 2018

ALSO READ: Unexplored Hill Stations In Himachal Pradesh You Must Visit For A Blissful Trip

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is located at the foothills of the Himalayas and is known for being a hub of ancient temples. Dehradun is located at an altitude of 1400 feet above sea level and is very close to Rishikesh. The distance from Rishikesh to Dehradun is nearly 60 km.

ALSO READ: Hill Stations: The Best Hill Stations In India You Can Visit During Winter

Shimla

Shimla is alleged one of the most visited hill stations in India and it is very famous for being near Delhi. You can take a car ride to Shimla as the road is very scenic. Shimla is just 349 km by road from Delhi. Shimla is allegedly built seven hills: Inverarm Hill, Observatory Hill, Prospect Hill, Summer Hill, Bantony Hill, Elysium Hill and Jakhoo Hill. While Jakhoo Hill is 8,051 ft above sea level, which is the highest point in Shimla.

Shimla - One of the most famous tourist destinations of India



- See more at: http://t.co/gHBgL1rZ6x pic.twitter.com/DTxrBImmlA — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) May 21, 2015

ALSO READ: Shimla: What Does The Hill Station Have To Offer For Young Tourists?